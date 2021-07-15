COVID – Downtown Chilliwack Community Market Drop In Clinic – Sunday July 18

Chilliwack (Dan Coulter MLA Chilliwack) – Every vaccine in someone’s arm puts us one step closer to the end of the pandemic. In an effort to meet people where they are, Fraser Health has been creating unique immunization clinics.

This weekend you can explore the excellent Downtown Chilliwack Community Market and get your vaccine!This walk-in clinic on Sunday July 18 will be available to anyone 12+ for a first dose.

If you qualify for your second dose (it has been 8 or more weeks since your first dose) and the clinic has capacity, your name will be added to a virtual wait list.

You will be texted to come back later that day to get your second dose if there is enough vaccine.

More info below: