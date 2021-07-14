UFV Men’s Soccer Pick Up Two Transfers

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer program has made a trio of additions to the roster in advance of the 2021 Canada West season.

Cascades head coach Tom Lowndes launched his 2021 recruiting class back in November by signing eight teammates from local club Surrey United SC. He’s built on that with three new signees he believes will complement and elevate that group.

Nikhil Reddy joins the Cascades as a veteran transfer from UBC Okanagan, while Ethan May and Cameron Barbieri recently completed their high school studies.

“We’re bringing depth to the team, and adding quality in key areas,” Lowndes said.

Nikhil Reddy

5’8” midfielder, Surrey B.C.

L.A. Matheson Secondary / UBC Okanagan

Surrey United SC

Reddy figures to be an instant-impact player for the Cascades after putting together a sparkling four-season run with the UBC Okanagan Heat. He was a finalist for UBCO’s male rookie of the year award in 2016-17 after leading the team in scoring and helping the Heat to a playoff berth, and he went on to total five goals and eight assists in 54 Canada West appearances between 2016 and 2019.

Reddy also had a highly decorated youth soccer career – he was part of the Vancouver Whitecaps program from U10 through U16 (Prospects, Pre-Residency and Residency), and he was a member of the B.C. provincial team at the U13 level, earning Western Canadian all-star honours.

“Nikhil is obviously a quality player,” Lowndes noted. “He’s very good on both sides of the ball – he can attack and create opportunities, but he’s also a box-to-box midfielder who can track back and defend as well. He’s got proven experience at the Canada West level which is invaluable. He grew up playing with several of the guys on our team, so I think he’ll compliment the group well, and he’ll be looking to finish off his university career with a successful season.”

Reddy, who will study economics at UFV, noted that the presence of former youth soccer teammates Ryan Donald and Manpal Brar on the Cascades’ roster played a key role in his decision.

“I chose UFV as it’s close to home and allows me to finish my minor,” he said. “I believe coming here will allow me the best chance to win our division and compete for a national title. Playing with two of my good friends and ex-teammates Manpal and Ryan was also a huge factor in choosing UFV.”

Ethan May

6’0” forward, Saskatoon Sask.

Centennial High School

Astra Soccer Academy

May had a stellar high school soccer career in Saskatoon, winning three provincial titles and a pair of city championships at Centennial High. He led the team in scoring in 2019, and also earned accolades with his club team, winning the Max Peterson Fair Play Award. May’s soccer resumé also includes participation in a training camp in Barcelona in 2017, a silver medal with the Saskatchewan provincial team in 2018, and a tryout with FC Edmonton in 2020.

“Ethan is an attacking presence,” Lowndes analyzed. “He’s dynamic on the ball and he looks to get forward and create opportunities. The biggest challenge for him will be transitioning to the physical play of Canada West, and we’re excited to have him join the Cascades.”

“I chose UFV because I wanted to attend a University in B.C.,” explained May, who will enrol in General Studies. “The programs that are available there fit with my future goals of eventually becoming a chef and owing my own restaurant.

“I hope to progress as a player and learn from the existing team members and coaching staff. I would love for us to bring home the national title in my time with the Cascades.”

Cameron Barbieri

6’0” centre back, Surrey B.C.

Guildford Park Secondary

Surrey United SC

Barbieri becomes the ninth player in the 2021 recruiting class to play for Lowndes at Surrey United. Prior to his time under Lowndes’s tutelage, he played for Surrey Guildford United, and won a provincial title at the metro level while earning MVP honours along the way.

“Cam has really impressed me the last 18 months with his work rate and his desire to get better,” Lowndes said. “He’s come in and fit seamlessly with our BCSPL team and has really started to emerge as a leader in that group. He’s got all the capabilities to be a really good U SPORTS player, and I’m happy he’s chosen to join the Cascades.”

“I chose UFV because I believe the coaching staff and team atmosphere will push me to be the best I can possibly be, and for the amazing programs the school offers in many different fields of studies,” said Barbieri, who plans to pursue a degree in Integrated Studies at UFV.

“My goals for my time with Cascades are to progress more as a player in my abilities, increase my skills and knowledge of the game, and to always be learning.”