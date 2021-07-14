They will be the Abbotsford Canucks – with the Johnny Canuck Logo

Abbotsford – They will be known as the Abbotsford Canucks, with the Johnny Canucks logo! The AHL farm team of the Vancouver Canucks (formally Utica Comets) start play in the fall and tickets are available.

From the new website – Paying homage to our roots, and those who have worn this logo before. We’ve brought back Johnny Canuck, this time giving him centre stage, to represent where we’ve come from while looking ahead to what we will become.