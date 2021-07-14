RV On Fire at Sunnyside Campground – One Person Injured

Cultus Lake/Sunnyside Campground – Facebook was filled with pictures late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, of an RV which caught fire at Sunnyside Campground in Cultus Lake.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The campground was on evacuation alert for a time, as the neighbouring woods are tinder dry.

There are reports one person has severe burns and was airlifted to hospital, as well, reports that an overheated air conditioning unit may have started the blaze.

On Wednesday morning Cultus Lake Park released a statement: Cultus Lake Park is grateful to the Cultus Lake Fire Department and Sunnyside campers who responded quickly to extinguish a trailer fire in Sunnyside Campground on the evening of July 13, 2021.The fire was contained to two campsites.Unfortunately, an individual sustained injuries in the fire. We do not have any further comments at this time.Sunnyside Campground remains open.

More to Come.

Facebook/Hung Tang

Facebook/Hung Tang