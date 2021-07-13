Search For Missing Chilliwack Man – Kelton Stephen George Herr, May Be In Vancouver

Vancouver/Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kelton Stephen George Herr, 25, of Chilliwack. Mr. Herr was last seen on June 23, 2021 in Vancouver.

Kelton Stephen George Herr description:

Caucasian male;

Height: 173 cm (5’8);

Weight: 68 kg (150 lbs);

Hair: Blonde;

Eyes: Green.

Investigators believe Mr. Herr is still in the Vancouver region and ask the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Kelton’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelton Stephen George Herr to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).