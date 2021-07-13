July 15 is BC Blueberry Day and the kick-off to #GoBlueBC, a digital celebration running from July 15 – August 2

Abbotsford – July 15th is British Columbia’s official BC Blueberry Day and the kick-off to #GoBlueBC, a digital celebration running from July 15th – August 2nd on GoBlueBC.ca.

GoBlueBC.ca houses how-to videos, chef and grower interviews, recipes, family-friendly activities, and exciting contests with premier restaurant partners, White Spot, Triple O’s, and BC Ferries!

The website also features links to local BC Blueberry producers, helping British Columbians find fresh berries in their area.

British Columbians can enter to win prizes through GoBlueBC.ca from July 15th – August 2nd, 2021.

Sponsored graciously by White Spot and Triple O’s, enter for a chance to win $1,000 in gift cards to White Spot and Triple O’s! On August 3rd, one lucky British Columbian will be given this special prize to try out the seasonal BC Blueberry offerings at both restaurants! Enter at GoBlueBC.ca.