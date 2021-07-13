City of Abbotsford Municipal By-election September 25 to Fill Seat Left Vacant After Bruce Banman Became MLA

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is having a municipal by-election on September 25, 2021 to fill a vacant seat on Council. That seat was former Councilor Bruce Banman who was elected MLA for Abbotsford South in 2020. Banman is the Official Opposition critic for Citizens’ Services.
Key Dates
- Nomination Period Starts: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9 am
- Nomination Period Ends: Friday, August 20, 2021, at 4 pm
Advanced Voting Days
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 8 am to 8 pm at:
- Cascade Community Church (34190 DeLair Road)
- Columbia Bible College – Columbia Place/Gymnasium (2940 Clearbrook Road)
- Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8 am to 8 pm at a person’s designated voting place
General Voting Day
- Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 8 am to 8 pm at a person’s designated voting place
For more information visit www.abbotsford.ca/election and for campaign financing and advertising
requirements visit www.elections.bc.ca.
