Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven 3-Day Fundraiser BBQ – July 15,16,17

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven are teaming up with KMS Tools (45742 Yale Road next to the Salvation Army shelter) for their annual barbecue with all donations going to the Safe Haven.

The three day event is Thursday the 15th, Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th from 10 am until 3 pm each day. Come on out and have a smokie and soft drink, cost by donation.

The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society is dedicated to saving homeless cats, helping pets stay in loving homes, and cultivating respect and awareness for the rights and needs of animals.

The Shelter has held recent GoFundMe fundraisers for repairs to the cat shelter roof. FVN’s General Manager, Peanut Buttercup is a proud supporter of the shelter.

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven