RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – Brandy-Lynn Valentine

Fraser Valley – RCMP needs your help in locating Brandy-Lynn Valentine, 34, of Chilliwack. Ms. Valentine was last in contact with a caregiver on May 21, 2021 in Chilliwack.

Brandy-Lynn Valentine description:

Indigenous female;

Height: 163 cm (5’04);

Weight: 50 kg (110 lbs);

Hair: dark brown;

Eyes: brown.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Valentine, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Brandy-Lynn’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandy-Lynn Valentine to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).