Fraser Valley – RCMP needs your help in locating Brandy-Lynn Valentine, 34, of Chilliwack. Ms. Valentine was last in contact with a caregiver on May 21, 2021 in Chilliwack.
Brandy-Lynn Valentine description:
- Indigenous female;
- Height: 163 cm (5’04);
- Weight: 50 kg (110 lbs);
- Hair: dark brown;
- Eyes: brown.
As investigators continue to search for Ms. Valentine, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and caregivers are concerned for Brandy-Lynn’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandy-Lynn Valentine to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching for Missing Woman – Brandy-Lynn Valentine"