Harrison Fire Reminder – Open Burning is Prohibited in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison – With a handful of fires around Harrison Lake so far this fire season (most on Forest Service Roads and human caused) Harrison Fire has had to go to social media for a few reminders.

An open flame must not exceed a 15 cm height limit with a maximum of a 20 lb canister.Never leave a cooking or heating appliance unattended.

Open burning is prohibited in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs. The Open Burning and Outdoor Fire Regulation Bylaw regulates and prohibits any open burning. The use of fireworks and lanterns are also prohibited and residents and visitors are required to adhere to the bylaw or face enforcement penalties.

Should you witness open burning or the use of fireworks during daytime hours, call Bylaw Enforcement at 604-796-2171 or after hours call the Agassiz RCMP Detachment at 604 796-2211.

If you see an emergency call 911To report a wildfire please call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.