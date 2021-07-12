City of Mission’s Fraser River Sanitary Sewer Crossing to Proceed

Mission – The sewer pipe crossing from Mission tot he Abbotsford treatment plant has long since been a story of where the crossing will be, the safety of the project and private lands.

The Braich family and the City of Mission announced that an agreement has been executed that will enable the City’s Fraser River Sanitary Sewer Crossing project to proceed. The agreement will provide the City with a permanent right of way for the sewerpipe and temporary access over the majority of lands to deposit the dredged sand and permit staging and assembly of the pipe.

H.S. Kenny Braich stated that “My family and I are proud citizens of Mission who believe deeply in contributing to the well-being of the community. Nothing is more important than realizing my parents’ and my family’s vision of leaving a legacy on our lands for the benefit of future generations and to the community as a whole. This agreement reconfirms our commitment to the community and is the final step to realizing the new crossing which will protect the environment and allow for the development of these critical waterfront lands and the entirety of Mission.

”Mayor Paul Horn remarked“A lot of work went into getting this agreement done, both by our staff and the Braich Family. It’s very clear that everyone involved put the best interests of the City first. This agreement not only allows us to complete the much-needed sewer crossing, but it should also signal to everyone that we are serious about moving the development of our waterfront forward.

”Bobby Braich added,”We appreciate the efforts of newly elected Mayor Horn, Council and Staff in advancing this long-awaited critical project ahead to certainty and we look forward to working with the City in delivering a multi-faceted dynamic development in the near future.”

The City will be tendering the work in the coming weeks and the community can expect to see land clearing works commence this coming fall with the pipe installation to occur in late 2021 and early 2022.