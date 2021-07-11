Filming in Maple Ridge Monday July 12 of “Christmas Clusterfunke”

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Downtown Maple Ridge on Monday July 12 for the filming of the TV movie “Christmas Clusterfunke”.Crews will be filming scenes in the down town core.. They will begin set-up on 224 at 6AM with filming from 9AM until 1PM and cleanup after.
They will be filming outside the ACT from 2 pm to 6 pm with setup and cleanup before and after.
|CHRISTMAS CLUSTERFUNKE
|Local Production Company: CCF Productions Inc.
|Director: Anna Dokoza
|Production Manager: Michelle Samuels
|Production Coordinator: Joey Setter
|Location Manager: Nicholas Wade
|Assistant Location Manager: Kyle Sevier
|BG Casting: Stephanie Boeke
|Schedule: 6/15/2021 – 7/12/2021
