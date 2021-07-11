Filming in Maple Ridge Monday July 12 of “Christmas Clusterfunke”

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 11, 2021

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Downtown Maple Ridge on Monday July 12 for the filming of the TV movie “Christmas Clusterfunke”.Crews will be filming scenes in the down town core.. They will begin set-up on 224 at 6AM with filming from 9AM until 1PM and cleanup after.

They will be filming outside the ACT from 2 pm to 6 pm with setup and cleanup before and after.

CHRISTMAS CLUSTERFUNKE
Local Production Company: CCF Productions Inc.
Director: Anna Dokoza
Production Manager: Michelle Samuels
Production Coordinator: Joey Setter
Location Manager: Nicholas Wade
Assistant Location Manager: Kyle Sevier
BG Casting: Stephanie Boeke
Schedule: 6/15/2021 – 7/12/2021

