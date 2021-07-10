Sound Off on BC’s Highways and Transportation Services

Victoria – British Columbians are encouraged to share their experiences with the province’s highways and road services to help the Government of B.C. continually improve transportation for everyone.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched its 2021 Customer Satisfaction Survey to gather feedback from people on transportation infrastructure and related services. The survey is in its 17th year and is open for comments until Aug. 31, 2021. This year, it is available online only.

People can complete the survey online by visiting: https://survey.th.gov.bc.ca/transportation2021

The 2021 survey has new questions about the services of the ministry, including winter highway maintenance, active transportation options, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, passenger transportation licensing (including ride-hailing services) and COVID-19 travel information. Other topics include highway conditions, social media, websites, inland ferries (ferries that sail on lakes and rivers) and rural subdivision approvals.

The survey also invites people to share their experiences interacting with ministry staff, including rating aspects of courtesy, fairness, information and accessibility, as well as response times and general satisfaction with services provided. These interactions could range from checking the DriveBC website, to commercial vehicles visiting a weigh scale, to applying for filming permits or contacting the ministry with a question, concern or feedback.

Data collected will be analyzed to understand how the ministry is supporting people in specific service and geographic areas. It will help the ministry understand how to best focus its efforts and resources for the future.

All data is kept confidential. To ensure privacy, the survey asks respondents not to include information that could identify them. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.