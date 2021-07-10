City of Mission – Road Safety Review Project Approved for Steelhead and Stave Falls

Mission – The City of Mission will be undertaking a Road Safety Review Project in the
communities of Steelhead and Stave Falls to provide an in-depth study of roadway safety and
operations for all users.
The review will take place along Keystone Avenue, Hayward Street and a section of Dewdney
Trunk Road from Steelhead to Stave Falls. The goal of the project will be to identify any safety
deficiencies and provide recommendations for short-term improvements and/or medium to
long-term capital upgrades on rural arterial roads. The estimated cost for the project is $70,000
with ICBC committing to fund up to 50% of the total project cost.
Staff will start working with ICBC to develop a Request for Proposal for the procurement of a
qualified roadway safety engineering consultant. It is expected that the project will be
completed by the end of 2021. Findings will be shared on mission.ca.
