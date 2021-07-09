Provincial Funding for Emergency Operations Centres Including Fraser Valley

Posted By: Don Lehn July 9, 2021

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Local governments and First Nations in 54 communities have been approved to receive their share of more than $1.8 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding to support the work of emergency operations centres.

The intent of this funding stream is to support eligible applicants to buy equipment and supplies to maintain or improve their emergency operations centres and to enhance the capacity of these local emergency co-ordination hubs through training and exercises.  

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of local governments, First Nations communities and their residents. The Province provides the funding, which is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) and divided into seven streams:

  • Flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning
  • Emergency support services
  • Emergency operations centres and training
  • Structural flood mitigation
  • Evacuation route planning
  • Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training
  • Volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training

Fraser Valley Regional District – Dedicated EOC and activation training
Total approved funding: $25,000

Tzeachten First Nation – Solar power kit for EOC
Total approved funding: $18,407.38

Kent – Generator backup
Total approved funding: $25,000

Mission – Secondary EOC
Total approved funding: $24,158.78

