Hope Maxmillions Winner “Ready to Go” to Tahiti

Hope/Vancouver — Hope’s Christel Keller says she’s vaccinated and ready to jet off to Tahiti as soon as travel restrictions allow, after she won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on June 18, 2021.

BCLC/Christel Keller

Keller purchased the life-changing winning ticket at the Old Hope Husky, and says it’s always been her dream to win big for her family.

“This means I don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” says Keller. “I can pay for my grandson’s education without any debt, help my daughter with some medical treatments, and I’m going to get in a lot of vacations.”

Keller discovered she had become a millionaire when she brought her ticket back to the same Old Hope Husky she purchased it from.

“I checked it at the instant reader, but didn’t really pay attention to how much I won,” admits Keller. “It wasn’t until I gave it to the cashier afterwards did I realize how much I won!”

Keller says she’s always wanted to go to sunny and warm Tahiti, and says that’s what she’ll be doing first.