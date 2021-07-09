UPDATE – GoFundMe for Ryder Lake Hall Passed $26K Mark – Community BBQ Saturday July 24

Ryder Lake – JULY 9 UPDATE – The latest on the GpFundMe effort for Ryder Lake Hall has passed another milestone. Andy HarringtonRyder Lake Friends And Family noted on Facebook that they beat their target for the Ryder Lake Hall GoFundMe campaign and were able to raise $20,600.

Thanks so much to you all and to our latest corporate sponsors, AJ Pumps. The hall committee is already working on essential maintenance tasks now that there is enough money to fund these, as well as the coming year and more of operations.

There is going to be community barbecue at the Hall on Saturday July 24th, starting at 4pm and running to 8pm. It’s going to be a fun time with children’s activities, information tables, opportunities for newcomers to mingle and to find out about activities in the community, and a chance for us to say thank you to everyone for all that we have achieved together. There will be door prizes, games, music and lots of fun to be had by all. There may even be a goat or two! Due to Covid regulations it will be bring your own food and drink and comfy camping chairs if you want them, but barbecues to cook on will be provided.

UPDATE JUNE 6 – Ryder Lake Hall in Chilliwack is struggling to stay open due to the pandemic and is turning to the community to help them raise the $11,000 needed to survive.

Owned by the local Women’s and Farmers’ Institutes, it has been a place for locals to come together for weddings, potlucks, concerts and events since 1963.

The Ryder Lake Hall costs approximately $7,000 a year to run. Under normal circumstances, this is covered by the costs of rentals and fundraising, which has dried up over the last fifteen months. Despite great effort from volunteers, the reserves have dwindled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Andy Harrington is leading this fundraiser. You will recognize his name as he was a driving force is getting better high speed internet connections to the residents of Ryder Lake.

On Sunday, Harrington posted to Facebook that the $11,000 mark was passed and now pushing for $14,000 so that there is a comfortable operating reserve.

Update – Wow, Ryder Lake we did it! Now let’s keep it going!Great news everyone! As of 9.30am this morning we beat our fundraising goal of $11,000 and are at $11,750! We can’t thank you all enough for being so generous and for showing how much this community comes together in a time of need.For those of you who haven’t had a chance to donate yet, don’t worry, were going to keep going! The $11,750 we’ve raised so far will pay the basic costs of keeping the hall running for a year with some left over for some urgent maintenance issues, but in a 57 year old hall, there is a lot that’s needs work. The more we can raise the more we can do as we think about some big upcoming projects such as a new roof. and some sanitation renewal.So, let’s push on. Can we make it to $14,000? As someone once said…Yes we can!!!!With the deepest of appreciation.PS For those of you who would prefer to donate directly, please make cheques out to: Ryder Lake Farmers and Women’s Institute sand send it to Ryder Lake Farmers and Women’s Institutes C/O 48438 McGuire Road, Chilliwack B.C. V4Z 1C7

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/help-keep-ryder-lake-hall-open