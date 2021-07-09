FSC Fishery (Food, Social, Ceremonial) Starts Friday July 9

Fraser Valley – Dean Werk – President of the FVSS Fraser Valley Salmon Society made the announcement that the FSC Fishery (Food, Social, Ceremonial) starts July 9.

From the FVSS Facebook page –

Urgent Fisheries Announcement to all Vedder River Anglers

After a number of meetings and great transparent dialogue between Sumas First Nations, the Sportfishing Community and DFO we can announce the FSC fishery (Food, Social, Ceremonial) will be starting. This is the second year of Sumas First Nation (Semá:th) Conservation, Guardianship and Harvest Plan. The FVSS supports this fishing plan and continues work at building good unified relationships for shared fisheries. Creating sustainable fisheries for all for present and future generations is our goal.

Sumas First Nation fishing time:

Friday July 9,2021 – 12:00pm to Sunday July 11, 2021 – 9pm (please check with DFO permitting to ensure accuracy).

The following week will be Thursday July 15 to Sunday July 18 – times to be determined but likely 12 noon Thursday to 9pm Sunday.

We encourage all anglers to be aware, educated about the fishery and to be respectful in all manner so all fishers can have opportunity to fish and to harvest fish. Any concerns or if you need more info or have questions, please reach out to me (Werk at FVSS) directly anytime.