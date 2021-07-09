Abbotsfsord Agrifair will be an In-Person Event

Abbotsford – Live and in-person, it’s The Abbotsford Agrifair!

We are so ecstatic to announce that we will be going to a limited in-person event this year. “Yes, we are changing gears and have so much in store for you,” says Fair Manager Graham Vanstone. “It is thrilling to be able to make this announcement, and we want to thank everyone for doing their part so we could get to this point.”

This year’s theme is Driving to entertain you. Don’t expect a full size fair but there will be plenty of things to see, do and eat !

For concerts: Friday night will feature rising local artists Cambree Lovesy and Kassandra Clack. These two up-and-coming stars will heat things up, so dust off those boots and sidestep your way down. Saturday is Live Voltage, an international AC/DC tribute show; They are ready to shake you all night long! On Sundayit’s multi-award-winning artist Brian Doerksen will perform as well as The Arctic.

Hours for this year are 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm all three days, sorry no in/out privileges this year.

Web info and click for free tickets here.