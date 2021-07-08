Vandals Damage Trees, Washrooms at Cultus Lake Main Beach – $2500 Reward for Info Leading to Arrests

Cultus Lake- The Cultus Lake Park Board recently discovered vandalism to many trees at Main Beach as well as the public washrooms. In an effort to identify the individual(s) responsible for the defacement, the Cultus Lake Park Board is offering a $2500 reward to anyone who is able to provide information leading to an arrest or conviction.

This may have occurred between the evening of Monday, July 5th and Wednesday, July 7th, 2021.

Any tips or information related to the Chilliwack RCMP file #2021-28933, should be reported to either RCMP, Cultus Lake Park office and/or Cultus Lake Bylaw Enforcement Officer.