Provincial Regulations To Visit Seniors in Long Term Care Now Relaxed (VIDEO)

Victoria – People in long-term care and seniors’ assisted living and their loved ones will have more ways to safely spend time together, with a further easing of visitation rules coming into effect on July 19, 2021.

“The pandemic has challenged people living and working in long-term care in ways we never could have imagined, but we are now finally in a place where people can safely spend more time together again,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

Changes to long-term care and seniors’ assisted living include:

Visitors will no longer need to schedule or book in advance to visit loved ones, and the limit on the number of visitors for each resident will be removed.

Fully immunized visitors can visit with residents without wearing a mask.

Larger, facility-wide social events or gatherings are safe to begin again.

Indoor gatherings may include residents and staff across units of a facility, while outdoor gatherings may include family and friends.

Adult day programs and in-facility respite can fully resume, providing additional health and well-being benefits for seniors and caregivers in community.

“After an incredibly challenging 18 months, it is uplifting to see people in long-term care and assisted living get back to doing more of the things they love, like gathering with friends, family, and community members,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care. “As we put COVID-19 behind us, we will continue to ensure our seniors living in long-term care and assisted living are safe, supported and cared for.”

The screening of visitors and practices such as hand hygiene, use of medical masks and physical distancing will remain in place when visitation restrictions are eased. It is strongly recommended that visitors choose to get fully immunized against COVID-19, in order to lower the risk to people in long-term care settings.

At the same time, new public health requirements around vaccinations will add protections for people in long-term care. Effective July 19, new requirements to better protect seniors will include: