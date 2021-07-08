Harrison Festival is Back (On a Farm) – Starts Friday July 10 (VIDEO)

Harrison – They’re back and they’re LIVE!

With the gradual lifting of COVID restrictions this summer, and the allowance of small outdoor music concerts, the Harrison Festival Society confirmed that they will be presenting a limited capacity version of their annual Harrison Festival of the Arts, from July 10-18.

Due to the difficulty in restricting audience numbers in their usual space on the Harrison waterfront, the festival will take place on the family-run Holberg Farm in Agassiz. As a result the 2021 version of the festival is titled Farm Edition.

The use of Holberg Farm as a concert site was tested last summer through the festival’s Still Running

concert series. Audience members loved the beautiful farm setting, and artists gave intimate and

connected performances to 50 person audiences, safely distanced through assigned seating in

household bubbles. The 2021 Festival will follow a similar format, but will include many more

performers, including some new faces and some familiar names.

Weeknights will include performances from Chilliwack based chamber folk group Crescent Sky.

For more information on tickets, safety guidelines, and artists, click this link

harrisonfestival.com