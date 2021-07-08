Beach-side COVID-19 Immunization Clinic – Cultus Lake Friday July 9

Cultus Lake/Surrey – Fraser Health will have a COVID-19 immunization clinic available at main beach at Cultus Lake.

These easily accessible, beach-side clinics aim to meet people where they are, or will be, congregating during the summer season. The clinics are another example of unique immunization clinics implemented in communities to help ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone who is eligible to receive it.

Beach-side clinic location in Cultus Lake: Friday July 9 from 10 AM to 4PM on Main Beach.

Those attending beach-side immunization clinics are reminded to take precautions from the heat including wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and having something to eat and drink before your appointment.

Fraser Health is offering walk-in appointments at our clinics to anyone 12 years and older for first dose immunization. If you qualify for your second dose and the clinic has capacity, your name will be added to a virtual wait list. Clinics are updated and added throughout the week. Please visit here for locations.

For more information about Fraser Health Immunization clinics visit fraserhealth/VAX.