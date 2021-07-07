Mission RCMP Rolls Out Their Own Motorcycle Cop

Mission – Insert comments for “Electra Glide in Blue” or “CHiPS” here. …and you’re showing your age if you remember those shows.

Mission RCMP is rather excited to share the launch of it’s customized Police Harley Davidson motorcycle. The addition of the bike to the Mission Traffic Services will target traffic violations including distracted driving, with the express purpose of reducing injuries, deaths and vehicle damage attributed to these driving habits.

Over the next few months, Cst. Scott will be a visible presence in the City of Mission conducting patrols on the Harley. The motorcycle itself allows for a tactical response during times of heavy traffic congestion and a more unobstructed view of surrounding motorists. “The implementation of the motorbike can contribute significantly to the safety of motorists” adds Cpl. Raaflaub, media relations Officer.