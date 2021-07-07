July 7 Freshet Update for Harrison Lake – Travel Restriction Dropped for Rockwell Drive

Agassiz/Kent – JULY 7 UPDATE – During the record-breaking heat event that occurred between June 25th and 30th, significant amounts of high-elevation snow melted at a rapid pace. Due to this event, Harrison Lake rose significantly, and water levels peaked at approximately 12.26 metres on July 1st and 2nd, which was well below the peak level forecasted by the River Forecast Centre on June 25th.

District of Kent staff worked closely with partners at the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue, Agassiz RCMP, and the BC Ambulance Service along with Emergency Management BC to ensure preparedness for potential flooding. However, no flooding occurred within the District. Staff continue to monitor forecasts for area lakes and rivers as part of their regular duties at this time of year.

The travel advisory restriction on heavy vehicles on Rockwell Drive between Lillooet Road and Green Point, issued by MOTI, is no longer in effect.

For more information contact Mr. Mike Van Laerhoven, Emergency Coordinator at 604-796-2614.

ORIGINAL STORY JUNE 30 – As record-breaking temperatures have triggered a significant amount of snowmelt at higher elevations, Harrison Lake is forecast to rise to a level of 12.5 metres by Friday, July 2, 2021.

The District of Kent will continue to monitor daily the water level conditions over the next couple of days.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has issued a travel advisory on Rockwell Drive between Lillooet Road and Green Point.

Only light vehicle traffic is permitted due to rising water level concerns.

Keep up to date on road conditions at https://www.drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/majorevents.html

If MOTI deems the road to be unsafe, the District of Kent will issue an evacuation order as there is no alternative vehicular access,and the area will be cut off once the road is closed.