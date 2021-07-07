Filming “Imperfects” in Maple Ridge — Thursday and Friday July 8 & 9

Maple Ridge – Film Crews are in Maple Ridge on Thursday and Friday July 8 & 9 for the filming of Imperfects. Filming is at Memorial Peace Park, Ridge Studios Alley, Chameleon, and 224 Street. Filming is 7 AM to 10 PM.

This will be Season 1 according to Creative BC.

Filming activities include: July 8- Crews will be filming exterior scenes in the morning along 224th Street sidewalk from Haney Place to the alley to the north, moving to the alley behind the Ridge Studios, then finishing on the South side of Memorial Peace Park. July 9- Crews will be filming interior scenes Chameleon Café and then moving over to film interior at Jim’s Pizza. Temporary “No Stopping” zones include: June 7th 6:00pm to June 9th 11:00pm: No parking along the North parking lane of McIntosh Ave from 224th St to 223rd St June 8th 6:00am to 12:00pm(noon): No parking along the East parking lane of 224th St from Haney Place to the Alley to the North

