Canadian Red Cross Sets Up BC Wildfire Relief Fund

Ottawa – If you are wishing to help are encouraged to make a financial donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. Donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: [email protected] or 1-800-418-1111