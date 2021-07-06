Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society Picnic in the Park BBQ and Awareness Event – “Moms Stop The Harm” July 17th in Salish Park

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) is holding a public and family friendly BBQ and Awareness Event, Saturday July 17th in Salish Park.

While the Chilliwack OPS is a registered non-profit organization under the BC Socities Act, theyare not yet currently a charity. They are in the same situation as the Chilliwack Alano Club.

You may see volunteers out on the streets in the evening assisting with OD’s, helping with medical emergencies, recovering used syringes or handing out water and snacks. Chilliwack OPS are working towards operating a SCS.

Material donations that are most in need are:

Cases of bottled water or juice

Cases of Nutella Spread

Fresh foods and Pastries

sealed prepared foods that DO NOT REQUIRE USE OF KITCHEN TOOLS (granola bars, juice boxes etc.)

socks

clean warm jackets

blankets

hotel toiletries

hand sanitizer (any quantity)

hand warmers

foot warmers

face masks

gloves

winter gear

sealed first aid supplies

sealed emergency blankets