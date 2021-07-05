Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Patrick Stedman, Retired Fine Arts Teacher (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn July 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Patrick Stedman, Retired Fine Arts Teacher.

Patrick explains why he sometimes uses the name Marvin Bagsworth.
He is part of behind the scene creators in local theatre.
One hobby is gardening.

