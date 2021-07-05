Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Patrick Stedman, Retired Fine Arts Teacher (VIDEO) TOPICS:Small Talk with Nancy Guitar Posted By: Don Lehn July 5, 2021 Fraser Valley – Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Patrick Stedman, Retired Fine Arts Teacher. Patrick explains why he sometimes uses the name Marvin Bagsworth.He is part of behind the scene creators in local theatre.One hobby is gardening. BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
Be the first to comment on "Small Talk with Nancy Guitar – Patrick Stedman, Retired Fine Arts Teacher (VIDEO)"