AbbyPD and IHIT Investigating Homicide at Clearbrook Park

Abbotsfoird – Early Monday Morning around 5AM, Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a body found in the Clinton Ave access parking lot of Clearbrook Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man. The investigation is in its very early stages; the victim’s identity, motive and cause of death are unknown. Foul play is suspected.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Abbotsford Police Department Patrol Officers, Major Crime Detectives, and the Forensic Identification Unit remains on scene. This investigation has now been transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Further information and updates will be provided by the IHIT Media Team. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448.