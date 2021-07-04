Vancouver/YVR – Things are changing rapidly at YVR with Step 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan and the Federal Government regulations for fully-vaccinated passengers coming on July 4, 2021 at 9PM PT.
Below is a guide on what passengers can expect at YVR:
- Members of the public and media are allowed back in terminal buildings.
- Masks continue to be mandated inside our terminal buildings.
- Physical distancing will no longer be enforced where it is no longer possible based on guidance from the Federal Government.
- Multi-layered safeguards remain (plexi-glass barriers, enhanced cleaning protocols, high rate of community vaccination, increased airflow through HVAC, sanitizer stations etc.)
Arrivals Vaccine Status Procedures
Queuing
Passengers will be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Customs. When you arrive from an international destination, passengers will be separated into queues according to:
If YVR is your final stop
- Fully vaccinated passengers will register, conduct day-1 test in terminal, and are exempt from the government-authorized hotel quarantine.
- Non or partially vaccinated passengers will register, conduct day-1 test, receive a day-8 test kit and must proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.
If you’re connecting through YVR
- Fully-vaccinated passengers with a same-day connection will obtain registration instructions and day-1 take-home kit and proceed to the departures area.
- Non or partially-vaccinated passengers with a connection will register, conduct day-1 test, receive a day-8 test and proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.
Visit here for more information about fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada during COVID-19.
