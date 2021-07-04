Vancouver/YVR – Things are changing rapidly at YVR with Step 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan and the Federal Government regulations for fully-vaccinated passengers coming on July 4, 2021 at 9PM PT.

Below is a guide on what passengers can expect at YVR:

Members of the public and media are allowed back in terminal buildings.

Masks continue to be mandated inside our terminal buildings.

Physical distancing will no longer be enforced where it is no longer possible based on guidance from the Federal Government.

Multi-layered safeguards remain (plexi-glass barriers, enhanced cleaning protocols, high rate of community vaccination, increased airflow through HVAC, sanitizer stations etc.)

Changes to quarantine processes for fully vaxxed passengers returning to Canada begin tonight at 9:01PM as per new fed gov't regs.



➡️ Those fully vaxxed are now exempt from gov't-auth hotel quarantine

➡️ Non/part vaxxed process remains the same.



— YVR (@yvrairport) July 4, 2021

Arrivals Vaccine Status Procedures

Queuing

Passengers will be split into vaccinated and non/partially-vaccinated queues prior to reaching Customs. When you arrive from an international destination, passengers will be separated into queues according to:

If YVR is your final stop

Fully vaccinated passengers will register, conduct day-1 test in terminal, and are exempt from the government-authorized hotel quarantine.

Non or partially vaccinated passengers will register, conduct day-1 test, receive a day-8 test kit and must proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.

If you’re connecting through YVR

Fully-vaccinated passengers with a same-day connection will obtain registration instructions and day-1 take-home kit and proceed to the departures area.

Non or partially-vaccinated passengers with a connection will register, conduct day-1 test, receive a day-8 test and proceed to their government-authorized hotel for quarantine.

Visit here for more information about fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada during COVID-19.