RCMP Searching For James Harley – Missing Since May

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person James HARLEY. HARLEY was last seen in May 2021 in Mission. HARLEY is associated to a red 2003 Chevy van with BCLP: LB8546.

HARLEY is described as:

63yr old Caucasian male;

5’8” tall;

150 lbs;

Slender build;

Dark brown hair that is curly and shoulder length;

Blue Eyes;

Possibly has a full beard;

May be wearing a blue vest and hat.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HARLEY, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

The above information was released by: Cpl Teresa PARSONS 604-826-7161.