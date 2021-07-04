RCMP Searching For James Harley – Missing Since May

RCMP/James Harley

Posted By: Don Lehn July 4, 2021

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person James HARLEY. HARLEY was last seen in May 2021 in Mission. HARLEY is associated to a red 2003 Chevy van with BCLP: LB8546.

 HARLEY is described as:

  • 63yr old Caucasian male;
  • 5’8” tall;
  • 150 lbs;
  • Slender build;
  • Dark brown hair that is curly and shoulder length;
  • Blue Eyes;
  • Possibly has a full beard;
  • May be wearing a blue vest and hat.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HARLEY, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

The above information was released by: Cpl Teresa PARSONS 604-826-7161.

