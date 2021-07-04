RCMP Searching For James Harley – Missing Since May

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person James HARLEY. HARLEY was last seen in May 2021 in Mission. HARLEY is associated to a red 2003 Chevy van with BCLP: LB8546.
HARLEY is described as:
- 63yr old Caucasian male;
- 5’8” tall;
- 150 lbs;
- Slender build;
- Dark brown hair that is curly and shoulder length;
- Blue Eyes;
- Possibly has a full beard;
- May be wearing a blue vest and hat.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HARLEY, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.
The above information was released by: Cpl Teresa PARSONS 604-826-7161.
