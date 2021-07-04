New Canadian Tire Proposal for Cottonwood Centre Goes Before Chilliwack Council Tuesday July 6

Chilliwack – In December 2019, FVN broke the story that Canadian Tore would move to a new location, in the old Sears building at Cottownwood Centre. FVN/chillTV has learned that building would be torn down to make way for a new facility that could be operational by the fall of 2022.

That FVN story is here.

In April of this year (2021) on chillTV’s News of the Week, the same rumour was addressed to Cottonwood management.

That story is here.

At the Tuesday July 6 Chilliwack City Council meeting, it will be recommended to council once the draft permit and all written submissions from the public have been reviewed, Council approve the issuance of Development Variance Permit DVP01180 with respect to property located at 45495 Luckakuck Way.

From the Agenda item 7-H-5 which starts at Page 169:

The applicant is requesting a number of variances to facilitate the construction of a new 16,443m2commercial retail building with automotive service, “in-store pick up” and garden centre. The new building will replace the previous “Sears” building, proposed to be constructed attached to”Cottonwood Mall”. The proposed development includes two new business premises signs, two directional monument signs and fourteen fagade signs; 396 parking stalls (a requested variance of17 parking stalls based on l/40m2 gross floor area) and 30 bike parking stalls; and, an undeveloped area (reserved for future development) within the south eastern corner of the property. A conceptual site plan has been provided and will be updated to reflect the requested variances at time of Building Permit should Council approve the application.

It is not yet known what would happen to the existing Canadian Tire building on Vedder Road.