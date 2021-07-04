Chilliwack June 2021 Weather Report – No Shock – Hottest On Record

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett, Environment Canada) – It won’t be a surprise to anyone. Many remember how hot the Summer of 2009 was. Any records left from that heat were smashed (Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack).

June 2021 was 5 degrees warmer than average. It was the 9th consecutive June with above normal mean temperatures, a warming trend never previously observed since Chilliwack records commenced in 1881. Precipitation “Year to Date” was 400mm below the 30 year average.

The arguments for Climate Change shall continue.

Variable June 2021 30 Year Average Mean Maximum 26.85 °C 21.0 C Mean Minimum 14.27 C 10.5 C Mean Temperature 20.56 C 15.8 C Rainfall 36.2 mm 77.9 mm Snowfall 0.0 cm 0.0 cm Total Precipitation 36.2 mm 77.9 mm Days of Rain 9 days 11 days Days of Snow Total Days of Precipitation 9 days 11 days Frosts Relative humidity average 60.63 % .

The month commenced with a ridge of high pressure located over the Interior of B.C. and a southerly air flow resulting in two hot sunny days at >31.0 ºC.

Until mid month moisture rotating around a large upper level trough, over the Province, produced cool, showery conditions.

With a full blown early summer time high pressure weather pattern established, conditions became hot and dry for the remaining two weeks of June.

From June 20th to months end, a total of 19 high temperature records occurred exceeding previous records from:- 1973,1990,2005,2006,2008,2015,2017 & 2018.

Of note there were 10 all time High temperature records observed.

Date Min Mean Max

June 26th 31.05 ºC (+14.65 ºC). 40.9 ºC (+19.4 ºC). June 27th 24.4 ºC (+13.4 ºC). 33.3 ºC (+17.2 ºC) 42.2 ºC (+21.1 ºC)

June 28th 24.2 ºC (+13.8 ºC). 33.6 ºC(+17.8 ºC) 43.0 ºC (+21.9 ºC).

June 29th 24.8 ºC (+14.4 ºC). 30.2 ºC (+14.0 ºC).

With mean temperatures for the month at 20.56 ºC ,an amazing 4.76 ºC above normal it was the hottest June on record (> 126 years).Previous hottest June’s were 20.51 ºC in 2015 and 18.8 ºC in 1958,1967 & 1969.

There were a total of 9 hot days with temperatures at > 30.0 ºC compared to the average 1 hot day with a 1.6 day deviation.

In review, temperature extremes for June were a low of 7.2 ºC on June 8th and the all time historical high record of 43.0 ºC (109 ºF) with a 22% relative humidity on June 28th.

Extreme UV levels were reported on 3 days peaking at a record 12 rating on June 20th.

With the rainfall total 53.6 % below normal it was the driest June since 2017. Of particular note, monthly precipitation totals have been below normal every month for the past year. A trend not observed in the past > 32 years.

On June 6th, the Fraser River at Mission rose to 5.4 meters. With the all time Provincial record heat dome and resultant Alpine snow melt, the Fraser flushed back up to approximately 5.35 meters at months end. Bank full is recorded as being at 5.49 meters.

June 30th was day 15 of the drought with no rain & more hot weather likely for at least the next 2 weeks.!

The Chilliwack 2021 precipitation total to date is 546.3 mm on 87 days compared to the 30-year average of 937 mm on 91 days.