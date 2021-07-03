UPDATE – Forensics Team on the Ground – Premier Horgan Statement on Lytton Fire – Disaster Financial Assistance (VIDEO)

Vancouver (with files from Global) – BC Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC provided an update on the current wildfire situation in British Columbia.

There is an option for bring in military help.

While the Provincial State of emergency was recently lifted (COVID) and that could be reinstated.

Horgan noted that PM Trudeau has committed to fund a rebuild for the Village of Lytton.

Horgan also emphasized his belief that this is part of climate change.

Global is reporting that a forensics team has now gone into the Village of Lytton, as multiple casualties are expected to be confirmed from the fire. There are published reports of two people dead.

From the Province:

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for local governments and First Nations in regions that may have been impacted by the wildfires that started June 16, 2021.

More information about DFA can be found online: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

DFA is available to help community authorities cover disaster-related losses that are not covered by insurance, such as wildfire damage to public infrastructure – including roads, bridges and other publicly owned infrastructure.

Individuals who have been impacted by wildfires are encouraged to contact their insurance representative. Standard home and business insurance policies cover fire damage and additional living expenses – for things like food, shelter and clothing – if residents need to leave their homes because of a mandatory evacuation order issued by civil authorities.

British Columbians can contribute to trusted organizations, such as Food Banks BC and the Canadian Red Cross, which are supporting the Province and local authorities in providing assistance to those affected by the wildfires.

Tips for donating carefully:

* Avoid giving cash or using wire transfer services. Cheques should be made out to an organization, not an individual.

* Donations made online should be done only on secure websites.

* When asked for donations (over the phone, through an email or in person), ask the canvasser for identification or printed information about the charity.

* Beware of high-pressure tactics. A legitimate charity will still be there tomorrow. Feel free to take the information and sleep on it.

* Do an internet search for the charity’s name and background.

* If you have concerns about the activities of a charitable organization, including its fundraising practices, call the Canada Revenue Agency: 1 877 442-2899.