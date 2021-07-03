Beach-side COVID-19 Immunization Clinics Launch Next Week Including Cultus Lake (July 9)

Cultus Lake/Surrey – Next week, Fraser Health will have COVID-19 immunization clinics available at two popular local beaches for people 12 years and older who still need to be immunized against COVID-19.

Crescent Beach in South Surrey and the main beach at Cultus Lake in the east Fraser Valley are popular destinations during the summer months, especially among young adults and families who may be looking for additional opportunities to get immunized.

These easily accessible, beach-sideclinics aim to meet people where they are, or will be, congregating during the summer season. The clinics are another example of unique immunization clinics we have implemented in our communities to help ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone who is eligible to receive it.

Beach-side clinic locations:





South Surrey Tuesday, July 6

12160 Beecher Street, Crescent Beach 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Cultus Lake Friday, July 9

Main Beach, Cultus Lake

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Those attending our beach-side immunization clinics are reminded to take precautions from the heat including wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and having something to eat and drink before your appointment.

Fraser Health is offering walk-in appointments at our clinics to anyone 12 years and older for first dose immunization. If you qualify for your second dose and the clinic has capacity, your name will be added to a virtual wait list. Clinics are updated and added throughout the week. Please visit here for locations.

For more information about Fraser Health Immunization clinics visit fraserhealth/VAX.