Valley Wide Lytton Wildfire Relief Effort

Fraser Valley/Lytton (Tourism Chilliwack) – The Tragedy of the wildfire that has devastated the town of Lytton, BC has affected many lives, and the communities within the Fraser Valley are coming together to support in this time of need. The organizations that make up this incredible region are opening their doors, and they’re looking to everyone that is able, to please donate what you can. Tourism Chilliwack have coordinated with Boston Bar First Nations/Tuckkwiowhum Village to gather what is needed and deliver to them to distribute.

Here is what they need:

Cardboard boxes for transport New/unused baby items, such as: bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.New/unused bedding, such as: pillows, blankets, sheets, etc.Gently used or new clothing items of all sizes Gently used or new children’s toys New/unused personal hygiene items, such as: sanitizers, soaps, feminine hygiene items, face and body care items, etc.Gift certificates to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential services Personal electronics, such as: cell phones, chargers, batteries, computers, laptops, cameras, etc.Non-perishable food items, bottled water, juice boxes Camping supplies, such as: tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs, etc.Pet supplies, such as: food, leashes, collars, kennels/cages, etc.

If you are donating a large amount of items, please package the items in boxes rather than bags if possible

.MORE INFORMATION