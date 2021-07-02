RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Frequents Mission and Chilliwack – Russell Gurney

Mission/Chilliwack – Mission RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Russell Gurney. Gurney was last seen on Thursday June 24th, 2021 in the Mission area and was reported missing by a family member. Gurney is known to frequent the Mission/Chilliwack areas.
Gurney is described as:
- Indigenous Male
- 39 years of age5’10 tall
- Approximately 185 lbs
- Dark hair, short on the sides and back
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurney is urged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or their local Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
