RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Frequents Mission and Chilliwack – Russell Gurney

Posted By: Don Lehn July 2, 2021

Mission/Chilliwack – Mission RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Russell Gurney. Gurney was last seen on Thursday June 24th, 2021 in the Mission area and was reported missing by a family member. Gurney is known to frequent the Mission/Chilliwack areas.

Gurney is described as:

  • Indigenous Male
  • 39 years of age5’10 tall
  • Approximately 185 lbs
  • Dark hair, short on the sides and back
  • Brown eyes


Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurney is urged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or their local Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

