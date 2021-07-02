RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Frequents Mission and Chilliwack – Russell Gurney

Mission/Chilliwack – Mission RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Russell Gurney. Gurney was last seen on Thursday June 24th, 2021 in the Mission area and was reported missing by a family member. Gurney is known to frequent the Mission/Chilliwack areas.

Gurney is described as:

Indigenous Male

39 years of age5’10 tall

Approximately 185 lbs

Dark hair, short on the sides and back

Brown eyes



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurney is urged to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161 or their local Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).