LaFayette bolsters UFV Cascades’ Golf bid to defend Canada West Crown

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf program has signed North Vancouver product Hudson LaFayette in preparation for its Canada West title defence this fall.

LaFayette, a recent graduate of Seycove Secondary in North Van, has amassed a number of impressive results on the local junior golf circuit. He also boasts a multi-sport background, having won a provincial championship in 2019 with the Ontario Royals baseball team.

He joins a Cascades men’s golf squad with an extensive track record of national-level success. Most recently, the Cascades won the inaugural Canada West championship in 2019, and after the tournament was cancelled last fall due to COVID-19, they will seek to defend their crown at the 2021 edition of the event, which will be hosted by UBC, Oct. 4-5. The UFV men’s golfers also showed their quality in their limited competitive opportunities during the pandemic, winning the BC Rivalry Series in the fall of 2020.

“Hudson comes to UFV as a highly recommended junior player,” Cascades head coach Aaron Pauls said. “His background in highly competitive baseball played a huge part in signing him to the team. Being able to work with and contribute in a team environment is vital to the success of our program.

“What also stood out about Hudson was his commitment and determination to keep improving himself as a golfer. I think that shows clearly with his development over the past couple years. We are super-excited to have Hudson join our program and see him wearing Cascade gear this fall.”

LaFayette’s junior golf career was highlighted by a tie for second at the Zone 4 city junior championship, firing a round of 69. He also notched a fourth-place finish at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Humber College PGM Classic, a T-4th at the Zone 4 city amateur, and a sixth-place result at the Canadian Junior Golf Association’s Western Canadian championship.

“I chose UFV because of Coach Pauls seeing my potential and offering me a spot on his team to become a better golfer and person,” said LaFayette, who plans to major in physics at UFV. “I was also looking for a bit of a smaller school with strong academics which also led me to UFV. I want to help the Cascades continue to be a top-tier team and bring more championships during my time here.”