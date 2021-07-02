Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Agassiz’s Glenwood Care Centre

Glenwood Care Centre/Google Maps

Posted By: Don Lehn July 2, 2021

Agassiz – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

