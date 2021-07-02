Chilliwack Alano Club Appreciation Day Sunday July 4 – Become A Member and Support the Community

Chilliwack – Unlike last year with the pandemic shutting down a number of celebrations, the Chilliwack Alano Club is back in action.

The Alano Club is throwing open the doors on Sunday July 4, in a socially responsible way, and inviting you to discover what the Alano Society has been doing since the 1940’s. They have been in the building on Victoria and Nowell since 1982. There is lots of parking across the street in the Chilliwack Business Centre parking lot.

Providing a safe meeting place for people in recovery from drugs and alcohol. This is a FAMILY event with music and a BBQ. All proceeds to help the Alano to continue their work.

Memberships are available.

The Alano Club is a non-profit and is working the paperwork to achieve charity status. The FACEBOOK page is here. The Alano is 2LGBTQ+ friendly.

The Alano is home to AA, Adult Children of Alcoholics, CA and Alanon. You can also rent out the meeting room. The only provision is that your function does not serve alcohol or allow drug use.