Agassiz – After the June 1 club meeting, the board of the Agassiz Speedway have determined that Opening Day will be Saturday July 3 (moving the Street Stock Challenge to August 14).

Classes Running will include Midgets, Hornets, Mini stock, and Street stock

Pit Gate Opens for vehicles at 3pm

Main Gate Opens at 4:30 pm

Please note there will be no concession at this event.

Facebook information is here.