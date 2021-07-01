Prayers are Powerful -Orange Shirt Gathering July 1, Chilliwack Central Park – Water Park off Mill Street

Chilliwack – (Re-posted from Eddie Gardner) This is an open invitation to all to take a little time to send love, respect and healing to the little ones who never made it back home from the Cowessess Indian Residential School and the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The truth cannot be buried! All the children need to be free to come home and feel loved, feel worthy, feel valued by their families and community. Prayers are powerful, let’s sing our sacred prayers songs and dance our sacred dances to bring healing and peace to the families and communities!

Join in the public gathering on July 1 in Chilliwack at the Water Park just off Mill Street from 12:30 pm – 2 pm.

The Facebook page is here.

Osíam Hysqúe and All My Relations