chillTV VIDEO – Envision Financial & Rotary “Canada Reflections, Chilliwack Voices” presented by City of Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Envision Financial & Rotary “Canada Reflections, Chilliwack Voices” presented by City of Chilliwack.

“This program is dedicated to all the children who suffered and died, and the all the survivors of Canada’s Residential School System, and to all those who still feel its impact”. The Producers.

The City of Chilliwack presents,

The 2021 Envision Financial & Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s,

“Canada Reflections, Chilliwack Voices”,

for you this Canada Day.

There is something for everyone, music, drama, comedy and history, all from Chilliwack artists!

Sadly, missing from the program this year are representatives from Chilliwack’s First Nations community who were originally scheduled to be a part of the program. We support their decision to withdraw and we grieve with them.

We would like to thank all our sponsors who made this program possible:

Platinum Presenting: The City of Chilliwack

Diamond Title Sponsor: Envision Financial

Gold Sponsor: Danielle Beausoleil PREC

Gold Sponsor: Jason Laynes & Associates

Silver Sponsor: Chilliwack Volkswagen

Bronze Sponsor: Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack-Kent & Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack

Media Sponsors: 89.5 The Drive, 98.3 Star FM, The Chilliwack Progress

Special thank you to the Rotary Advisory Committee who created, designed & curated this program over the past number of months:

Paula DeWit, Jordon Fernandez, Ian Fenwick & Doug Wickers

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack™