UFV Volleyball Signs Two to Round Out The Team

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball program has rounded out its roster, signing Lauren Rommel and Zoe Arca.

Arca is a local product from Delta, B.C., while Rommel joins the Cascades from Winnipeg.

Both players will join the Cascades for the 2021-22 season, the program’s first in Canada West. Previously announced Class of 2021 recruits include Sydney Wright (Surrey, B.C.), Kinna Fisher (Edmonton, Alta.) and Lian Shworts (Tel Aviv, Israel).

Zoe Arca

6’0” middle

Delta, B.C.

Seaquam Secondary / Velocity Volleyball Club

Arca gives the Cascades an infusion of size, athleticism and depth in the middle. She played her prep volleyball at Seaquam Secondary and Velocity Volleyball Club, and has also played on regional teams, leading the Zone 4 Fraser River squad to a silver medal at the BC Summer Games in 2018. She’ll pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree at UFV.

“From someone who is just down the road from UFV, we are very grateful to have found Zoe Arca,” Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema said. “She comes from a strong club and will bring good size and experience to the middle position. Zoe is very passionate about the game, and hard worker and great teammate.”

“I chose to join the UFV Cascades because I believe in the high academic achievements of the school, and I love the amount of support and the opportunity to play for a female coaching staff with the women’s volleyball team,” Arca said. “I feel UFV will be a great fit for me academically and athletically and I look forward to the journey.

“I hope to achieve high standards both academically and athletically. My goal is to work hard in my courses and my training and discover a future career that I am passionate about!”

Lauren Rommel

5’7” left side/defensive specialist

Winnipeg, Man.

Westwood Collegiate / Winnipeg Strike Volleyball Club

Rommel has excelled on the club volleyball scene in Manitoba, winning provincial medals and notching impressive national finishes at U14 (Dynamo Volleyball, silver at provincials, bronze at nationals), U15 (Shock Volleyball, gold at provincials, 11th at nationals) and U16 (Jr. Wesmen, bronze at provincials, 13th at nationals). She also suited up for Team Manitoba, winning gold at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games and taking part in the 2018 Canada Cup. On the high school scene, Rommel co-captained her junior varsity and varsity teams at Westwood Collegiate, and she also excelled in beach volleyball, earning five podium finishes in a three-year span, highlighted by a provincial title in 2018.

“Lauren is a great example of an athlete who has caught the excitement surrounding Cascades volleyball,” Rozema enthused. “She is a very well-rounded athlete and will contribute to the success of UFV through her ability to be versatile by playing different positions. She is a smart ball-control player with a killer serve that’s very difficult to pass.”

Rommel, who will enroll in the Bachelor of Science degree program, said that UFV’s small class sizes was among the factors that prompted her to sign.

“I am very excited to be playing with the Cascades,” she said. “I am looking forward to meeting new teammates who have a variety of experience playing at the university level. I am always trying to improve my skills and am looking forward to working with the coaching staff to continue my development. I am a hard worker and am eager to contribute to the team in whatever way I can.”