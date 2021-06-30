New Ticket Sales Act Will Regulate Live Event Ticket Sales (Ticket Brokers)

Fraser Valley – Remember the 2016 Tragically Hip farewell tour and the ticket controversy. Better late than never to try and fix the problem.

Ticket buyers will soon have more transparency, fairer processes and better consumer protections when purchasing tickets for live events in B.C.

“Before the pandemic, British Columbians told us they were frustrated with not being able to get tickets to live events in their local area without resorting to tickets sold on the secondary market at highly inflated prices,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The Ticket Sales Act will provide greater transparency and accountability in the industry so people will have a fair shot at getting tickets and be confident that better consumer protections are in place.”

Coming into force on July 1, 2021, the new Ticket Sales Act will regulate live event ticket sales and help level the playing field for fans by prohibiting bots and improving disclosure and refund requirements for consumers trying to buy tickets.

The act focuses on those who sell tickets as a business, rather than consumer-to-consumer transactions. These new rules will affect business practices that were previously only subject to general consumer protection rules rather than specific laws relating to ticket sales and resales.

To learn more about BC’s Restart – a four-step plan to bring B.C. back together: https://www.gov.bc.ca/restartbc

Ticket Buying in British Columbia – What We Heard report: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/ticket-buying/what-we-heard-report.pdf

Information about B.C. consumer protection laws – Consumer Protection BC: www.consumerprotectionbc.ca

“We are all excited to attend live concerts, sports and performances again,” said Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “We’re making sure consumers will be better protected when buying advance tickets, so they can look forward to enjoying the cultural activities we’ve all missed so much. This is how we’re building back better.”

As part of the process to develop regulations for the Ticket Sales Act, government’s obligations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the specific interests of Indigenous peoples were considered. The ministry consulted with self-governing First Nations in B.C. that are affected by the exemptions and worked with those expressing an interest in the regulations to ensure their feedback was reflected.