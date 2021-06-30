June 30 Freshet Update for Harrison Lake – Heat Triggered Snow Melt

Agassiz/Kent –As record-breaking temperatures have triggered a significant amount of snowmelt at higher elevations, Harrison Lake is forecast to rise to a level of 12.5 metres by Friday, July 2, 2021.

The District of Kent will continue to monitor daily the water level conditions over the next couple of days.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has issued a travel advisory on Rockwell Drive between Lillooet Road and Green Point.

Only light vehicle traffic is permitted due to rising water level concerns.

Keep up to date on road conditions at https://www.drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/majorevents.html

If MOTI deems the road to be unsafe, the District of Kent will issue an evacuation order as there is no alternative vehicular access,and the area will be cut off once the road is closed.