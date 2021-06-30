Chilliwack Man Drowns in Osoyoos Lake

Chilliwack/Okanagan – The RCMP are investigating after a Chilliwack man drowned in Osoyoos Lake.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 29, the Osoyoos RCMP received a request for assistance from their first responding partners after a man was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake.

A 31 year-old man from Chilliwack was in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child when others noticed the child alone and the man missing. Friends and family quickly located the man unresponsive in the lake. Life saving measure were initiated by his friends and others in the area and continued by first responders. Sadly, he passed away.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.