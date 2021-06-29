With Step 3 in Place – Casinos Open July 1

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – BCLC and its casino service providers are excited to welcome players back to casinos and community gaming centres this Thursday, July 1, 2021, for great gambling entertainment in a safe environment.

“As gambling facilities across B.C. prepare to welcome guests back on July 1, the health and safety of our players, employees and communities are our top priority,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, Interim President and CEO of BCLC. “Together with our casino service providers and thousands of industry employees, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to provide an exceptional entertainment experience for our players when they’re ready to return.”

Casinos and community gaming centres, which have been closed since March 16, 2020, are reopening as part of step three of the province’s restart plan. When players are ready to visit a gambling facility, they will see changes to support a careful and safe restart, including reduced capacity, physical distancing measures, new table-game procedures, enhanced sanitation and mandatory face coverings.

This includes Elements in Chilliwack and Chances in Abbotsford.

GameSense Advisors will also return to casinos across B.C. and support players with informed decision-making and positive play.

BCLC conducts and manages lottery, casino, bingo and online gambling on behalf of the province for the benefit of British Columbians. In fiscal 2019/20, casinos and community gaming centres generated $929 million of the $1.3 billion in net income that BCLC delivered to the Province of B.C. to support investments in healthcare and education, community programs and First Nations.