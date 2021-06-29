UPDATE – Fraser Valley Immunization Clinics Update: Extreme Weather Moves Locations

Fraser Valley – Due to the extreme heat wave that is currently impacting communities across our region, Fraser Health is continuing with previously announced temporary measures at a number of our COVID-19 immunization and testing clinics as these sites are experiencing elevated temperatures. These measures will be in place until end of day on Tuesday, June 29th, and are important to protect the health and safety of our staff, medical staff, industry partners, and clients.

Anyone attending as a first dose walk-in or with booked appointments scheduled after 12:00 pm at the clinics listed below will continue to be redirected to alternate clinics with cooler temperatures for immunization.

Affected clinics Alternate immunization clinics Burnaby COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Christine Sinclair Community Centre Mission COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Chilliwack Mall South Surrey COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre South Surrey Recreation Centre Coquitlam COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Haney Place Mall Langley COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Langley Events Centre Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre Cloverdale Recreation Centre Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic Gateway Church

*for addresses of clinics please visit www.fraserhealth.ca/registration

COVID-19 testing and immunization will continue at affected clinics until 12:00 pm while temperatures remain cooler. Anyone attending the affected clinics for testing after 12:00 p.m. will be redirected to either the Delta, Chilliwack or Hope COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres. Alternatively, they can choose to book an appointment for the following morning.

Update for Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic:

Fraser Health has been able to accommodate some appointments at the Ag-Rec Immunization Clinic in a smaller air conditioned space within the Ag Rec. We will notify everyone with a booked appointment if they are to attend Gateway Church or Ag-Rec for their appointment to ensure we honour all appointments.

People who wish to rebook their appointment can call 1-833-838-2323. Alternatively, people may walk-in to another location.

People attending a COVID-19 immunization clinic are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.